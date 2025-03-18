The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has agreed to participate in direct peace talks with the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels in Angola, marking a shift in President Felix Tshisekedi’s previous stance against negotiating with the group. The conflict escalated in January when M23 seized Goma and later Bukavu, displacing over 7 million people. Consequently, Angola, which has acted as a mediator in the conflict, organized new talks scheduled for March 19. Both parties have already sent delegations to Luanda, where the talks will hold. Meanwhile, the US is exploring a mining partnership in DRC, with US envoy Rep. Ronny Jackson meeting Tshisekedi to discuss economic and security cooperation. As tensions persist, the talks could be a turning point for peace in eastern Congo.

Source: AP