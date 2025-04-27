Please note that we are not authorised to provide any investment advice. The content on this page is for information purposes only.

Klarna and eBay have teamed up to bring flexible payment options to shoppers across the United States. eBay said this collaboration allows shoppers on eBay to use Klarna’s “Buy Now, Pay Later” (BNPL) service. This enables them to shop for products without paying everything upfront.

eBay said shoppers can break their payments into four small parts with Klarna’s service. This option allows buyers to pay for their purchases in installments with no interest or extra fees. The firm added that the option gives shoppers more control over their finances, enabling them to easily manage their purchases.

Klarna Enables Shoppers To Buy Items And Pay In Installments

Along with the four-part payment plan, Klarna also offers an option to pay over a longer period. The firm said this feature is especially helpful for those buying larger items. Shoppers can now stretch their payments across several months, allowing them to buy high-priced products. Both companies believe this gives shoppers more flexibility in how they handle payments.

Klarna’s new features go beyond just shopping. The company said it has introduced a new Resell tool to help users quickly list items they no longer need. When a shopper decides to sell an item, Klarna’s app automatically fills in the item’s description and photos, saving the seller time and effort.

Klarna revealed that since the tool launched in December last year, over 500,000 items have been listed for resale through the app. eBay said this new feature is already helping sellers find new homes for their items quickly and easily.

Many shoppers have expressed excitement about this service. One shopper said Klarna’s flexible payment options gave him more control over his finances. eBay shared that customers are happy with the added flexibility, allowing them to buy items in a way that suits their budgets.

eBay And Klarna Extends Their Partnership To The U.S.

The partnership between eBay and Klarna first began in Europe in December last year. After seeing good results, the companies decided to bring the service to the United States. Klarna said it now helps over 93 million users around the world, and eBay revealed that it hopes this new feature will attract even more customers in the United States.

Both companies feel hopeful that this partnership will improve the shopping journey for their users. eBay said the new payment options will give shoppers more choices for buying and selling.

Klarna and eBay said they plan to keep growing their services and helping users have a better shopping experience. Klarna noted that it wants to bring even more ways for shoppers to buy products, while eBay promised to add new features that help users buy and sell easily. The firm said it hopes to see more shoppers in the United States enjoy this new payment option, which could change how users shop online.