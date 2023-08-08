





Klay Thompson may not be known as one of the NBA’s biggest trash talkers, but the Warriors star knows how to hold his own when things get heated on the floor.

However, in the case of Thompson’s memorable “four-finger” taunt at Devin Booker during a heated exchange this past season, the four-time NBA champion admitted recently he wishes he would’ve kept his ego in check.

Appearing on the newest “Podcast P with Paul George,” Thompson was asked by the Clippers star if his moment with Booker was his “favorite bar” he’s ever dropped on an opponent. And, while the simple answer could’ve been yes, Thompson took a different route.

“I was in my feelings, though, and Book was busting my a– that day, I was not where I needed to be. God,” Thompson told George about the game.

Good chance you won't see Klay flexing his 4 rings to opponents again 😂 pic.twitter.com/xOXLGZqfW6 — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) August 7, 2023

Thompson added to his honest take on the situation by saying he didn’t need to boast about his championships and should focus more on praising Booker’s game. He also said he felt the moment from that fateful Suns-Warriors game in October “didn’t age well.” Thompson’s heated exchange with Booker led to the 10-year veteran’s first ejection in 651 regular season games.

“Stuff doesn’t age well and that didn’t age well for me,” he continued. “I don’t need to be flexing four rings, bro. Everybody knows that, that’s on Wikipedia. My game wasn’t where it was at and we all get insecure at times. I’m man enough to admit that. We all have our moments of weakness.

“I’m not really proud of that one ’cause I see Devin Booker and I should be, like, ‘I should be proud of this young man, the work he’s put in.’”

Based on his comments, Thompson, some 10 months later, wanted to make it clear that any perceived issues with Booker should be considered water under the bridge, and his actions led to some self-reflection.

Of course, given the pedigree of both sharp shooters, it wouldn’t be unbelievable to see them produce fireworks similar to October’s dust-up when the Western Conference playoff contenders meet again during the 2023-24 season.







