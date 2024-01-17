Klaytn (KLAY) and Finschia (FNSA) are looking to merge to create a new chain as they look to dominate Asia’s Web3 market.

The integrated blockchain will be compatible with Ethereum EVM and Cosmos (CosmWasm).

Klaytn, the dominant blockchain for Web3 in South Korea and with significant traction in Singapore and Vietnam, has its eyes fixed on taking over the Asian market with a mega merger involving Finschia, a leading public blockchain in Japan.

Finschia blockchain was previously LINE blockchain.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Klaytn said it had submitted a governance proposal to merge its metaverse and GameFi-focused network with Finschia to “create Asia’s largest Web3 ecosystem.”

“The integrated blockchain will inherit and connect Web3 assets based on LINE and Kakao messengers, creating a robust ecosystem with over 250 million user touchpoints in Asia,” the Klaytn Foundation noted.

A new token PDT

Should the proposal sail through, the resulting network will account for over 420 dApps and services as well as involve more than 45 governance partners, according to details in the Klaytn Governance Proposal 25 (KGP-25).

The integration seeks to tap into Klaytn’s DeFi and gaming services and Finschia’s traction across the NFT, payment, and AI services market.

Users will benefit from the interoperability between the two chains and expanded presence across South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Thailand, and Abu Dhabi. The new chain will be compatible with Ethereum (EVM) and Cosmos (CosmWasm).

We weren’t joking when we said 2024 is going to be wild – we’ve just submitted a governance proposal to merge the #Klaytn and @finschia blockchains to create Asia’s largest Web3 ecosystem! Details below 🧵https://t.co/rNsqxxjBsj pic.twitter.com/mvJHPGdYof — Klaytn (@klaytn_official) January 16, 2024

A new token (tentatively named PDT) will be issued, and will feature new tokenomics different from KLAY and FNSA, the native tokens on the Klaytn and Finschia blockchains respectively. Among key features will be a burn mechanism for 24% of total supply and inflation rate of 5.2%. PDT is also expected to benefit from a 3-layer burning model.

On Wednesday, the KLAY and FNSA tokens traded at $0.22 and $30.34 respectively across the major exchanges. Both were however down nearly 5% as they pared gains seen when the tokens’ price rose sharply late Tuesday.