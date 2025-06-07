Autologous Bone Marrow Stem Cell Therapy (BMAC무릎줄기세포주사) for the knee has recently gained recognition as an innovative medical treatment, showing significant effectiveness in treating knee osteoarthritis.

Eight studies on the BMAC (무릎줄기세포주사) injection, which was officially approved as a new medical technology in South Korea last year, have demonstrated its effectiveness in alleviating knee osteoarthritis pain. In cases ranging from early to mid-stage arthritis, 94.4% of patients experienced considerable pain relief.

The typical treatment process for knee osteoarthritis begins with non-surgical pain management methods. As the condition progresses, total knee replacement surgery is often required. Because effective pain control can significantly delay the need for surgery, continuous research has been conducted to develop new therapies—among which BMAC injections stand out.

Previously, corticosteroid injections were commonly prescribed to manage knee arthritis pain. However, recent studies have revealed that steroid injections may actually accelerate joint degeneration.

MRI scans of arthritis patients showed that those who received steroid injections experienced faster deterioration of cartilage and surrounding tissues.

Researchers warn that while steroid injections may provide short-term pain relief, they can promote long-term damage to knee tissue. In particular, increased cartilage degeneration and inflammation were observed.

As a result, medical experts are now urging patients who have been prescribed steroid injections for knee arthritis pain to consider alternative, safer, and more effective treatment options such as BMAC (무릎줄기세포주사) therapy.

Dr. Yeong-Seok Lee, Director of Saint Luke Hospital, stated, “If knee pain is severe enough to interfere with daily life, it may indicate that the condition has already progressed significantly. It is crucial to seek a specialist’s diagnosis as early as possible.”