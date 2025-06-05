Elon Musk and Donald Trump were always an odd couple. Now they’re in a messy divorce, and using the social networks they own to fight each other. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Elon Musk and Donald Trump are breaking up on social media.

On the social media they own, that is: Musk is using Twitter and Trump is using Truth Social.

But it wouldn’t matter what platforms they use, or own: When you’re this rich, famous and powerful, everything you say or type shows up everywhere, instantly.

It was easy to predict that Elon Musk and Donald Trump would break up someday. Even the dummy typing this imagined it.

What I didn’t imagine was that the divorce between two of the most powerful men in the world would play out on rival social platforms.

Musk is tweeting away on the thing many of us still call Twitter — which he owns, of course — and Trump is firing back on Truth Social — the would-be Twitter rival he owns.

First and foremost, the spectacle of two billionaires having a potentially deeply consequential flame war is … truly something. When Jack Dorsey and crew were dreaming up their microblogging service nearly 20 years ago, they weren’t dreaming of this.

But the fact that it’s happening on two different social networks is also fascinating. And it underscores that “social networks” isn’t always the best way to think about these platforms. At least when it comes to their mega-rich, mega-wealthy owners, these things are simply megaphones to holler at the world.

Trump, recall, became a surprisingly effective Twitter troll in the run-up to his first election, and especially once he took office. He became expert at “programming” the news by tapping out a few incendiary lines on his Twitter account, and reveling in the chaos that could create. (The guy typing this made a pretty good podcast about all that.)

Then Twitter banned Trump, which by all accounts deeply upset Trump, and that banishment helped prompt Musk to buy Twitter, and then reinstate Trump.

But in the meantime, Trump had created his own Truth Social network as a Twitter alternative. And Trump has both a legal obligation and a financial imperative to post on Truth Social first.

A license agreement with Trump Media & Technology Group, the company that owns Truth Social, requires Trump to post all “non-political social media” items to Truth Social first, then wait six hours before running them anywhere else. More important: If the guy who owns the social media platform isn’t using the social media platform for his social media, why would anyone else use it?

Even after Musk and Trump merged forces last summer, Trump still spent almost no time on Twitter. Instead, he’s kept plugging away on Truth Social.