





New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has cemented himself as a solid role player for the team, but he committed a brutal blunder on Wednesday night vs. the Chicago Bulls.

After bringing the ball up the court, Hart attempted a pass to Donte DiVincenzo, who was standing in the corner waiting. However, Hart put a little too much juice on the pass, sending the ball well over DiVincenzo’s head and deep into the stands behind him. The result left both Hart and DiVincenzo in shock as the former committed the turnover.

IS JOSH HART SERIOUS 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MdhiIHW7E7 — KnicksNation (@KnicksNation) January 4, 2024

Fans couldn’t believe Hart’s mistake, as basketballs aren’t usually launched into the stands with such force. Social media joked about Hart’s pass with great amusement.

Live look at Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/PquKHleOUr — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) January 4, 2024

Josh Hart throws a pass to someone on 8th Avenue pic.twitter.com/lAvz0n75FP — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 4, 2024

Josh Hart, the next QB of the Jetspic.twitter.com/2H6c6cHqE0 — Tommy Lugauer (@tommylugauer) January 4, 2024

Josh Hart possibly throwing the worst pass I’ve seen in an NBA game — NBA University (@NBA_University) January 4, 2024

Josh hart passes to the corner #Knicks pic.twitter.com/N9O3e1R3XV — Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) January 4, 2024

That pass Josh Hart just threw. pic.twitter.com/9eDBnjZPpI — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) January 4, 2024

Fortunately for Hart, that was only one possession, and he has the rest of the game to make up for it. But in the moment, the guard produced one of the more ridiculous turnovers of the season.







