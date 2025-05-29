Timothée Chalamet has dominated screens this year. No, we’re not talking about “A Complete Unknown” or “Dune: Part Two.” We’re talking about NBA broadcasts showing him sitting courtside at New York Knicks playoff games.

The Academy Award-nominated actor and New York native has seemingly been at Madison Square Garden every night of the Knicks’ magical postseason run to the Eastern Conference finals. Sometimes he’s with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, and her sister Kendall Jenner. Other times he’s next to Ben Stiller or Bad Bunny or down “celebrity row” from Spike Lee, Larry David and Tracy Morgan.

This season, with the franchise enjoying its best success in more than two decades, some of the most famous people on the planet are out in full force to show support — or simply be seen. Which celebrities are sitting courtside is a topic discussed almost as much as the basketball occurring a few feet away from them.

On Thursday night, the Knicks face the Indiana Pacers down 3-1 and on the verge of elimination. It could be the final time Jalen Brunson and Co. take the Madison Square Garden floor this spring. And also the A-listers.