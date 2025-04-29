Someone has tagged over one of downtown Los Angeles’ Kobe and Gianna Bryant murals.

In a Monday Instagram post, the account @Kobemural shared before-and-after photos of the Mambas Forever mural at 14th and Main streets, where Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is memorialized in uniform and lovingly holding and kissing his daughter, “Gigi,” who is holding a basketball. Next to them, written in old English style, “Mambas Forever” is painted in purple and gold.

Now the mural has been vandalized with giant bubble letters outlined in black and filled in with white similar to the street tagging visible throughout the rest of the city.

“Unfortunately one of the first Kobe and Gigi murals has been vandalized in Downtown Los Angeles,” said the image caption. “We’re sharing to bring awareness to the community of fans here in LA, and around the world, who respect and appreciate artists and their mural tributes.”

The caption directs fans to a GoFundMe to help with restoring the mural.

Murals memorializing Bryant are everywhere in L.A., with many springing up after he, his daughter and seven others — John Altobelli, 56; Keri Altobelli, 46; Alyssa Altobelli,13; Christina Mauser, 38, Sarah Chester; Payton Chester; and Ara Zobayan, 50, a helicopter pilot — died Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter Zobayan was flying crashed in the hills of Calabasas.