Jett Washington looked up at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday afternoon and saw the jersey of his uncle, Kobe Bryant. Talk about inspiration for a sophomore in high school.

Washington scored 33 points for Las Vegas Bishop Gorman High in an 82-81 overtime loss to San Francisco Riordan in the Coastal Catholic Classic showcase event. He made a three-point shot just before the buzzer sounded in regulation to tie the score. His 33 points are the same number as Bryant’s high school jersey. Washington’s mother is Kobe’s sister.

Washington is 6 feet 5 and a two-sport standout. He was a safety for Bishop Gorman’s unbeaten football team and his performance Saturday showed he has basketball skills too.

“It means a lot playing in the house he built and playing where he played,” Washington said.

Coach Grant Rice said Bishop Gorman’s appearance at Crypto.com Arena was important for Washington.

“When they first contacted us to play here, we didn’t want to pass that up,” he said. “We weren’t thinking about Jett, but it’s an added bonus for him to get a chance to come back here where his uncle played and is such a big figure in Los Angeles. It’s an amazing thing.”

The game was one of six as part of the Coastal Catholic Classic featuring Catholic high school basketball teams.