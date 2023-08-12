Kodak Black was living la dolce vita in Italy as his lawyer slogged it out in court on his behalf.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Thursday (August 10), Yak revealed that he was on a boat in Italy, heading to the island of Capri for a bit of sightseeing, wine, and music.

He also took the time to promote “Kodak Day,” which will take place on November 11 in Palm Beach, FL (though it’s unclear whether he meant the wealthy enclave of Palm Beach Island, or West Palm Beach).

Check out his post below.

While Kodak Black was enjoying some fun in the sun off the Amalfi Coast, his lawyer Bradford Cohen was in a Broward County, FL court to answer to the rapper’s June arrest related to failure to submit to a drug test, which was a violation of his probation for larger charges related to alleged oxycodone trafficking.

Per Local10, Kodak Black wasn’t required to be in court on Friday (August 11), as the attorneys were engaging in a status conference.

However, Cohen had no issue telling the court where his client was as the legal eagles sweltered in the South Florida humidity.

“My client is on a boat in Italy enjoying himself,” he said.

The Pompano Beach native was arrested on July 15, 2022, as he was cruising Ft. Lauderdale in a Dodge Durango, which police believed had a little too much tint on the windows.

In Florida, front side windows can have a maximum reflection of 25%, while rear windows can have a maximum reflection of 35%.

Once Kodak was pulled over, officers claimed his vehicle reeked of marijuana, so they conducted a search and came up with 31 Oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash.

Police said his tags and license were also expired.

As a result, he was hauled off to Broward County Jail.

At the time, Fox reporter Andy Slater tweeted that Kodak was being charged with trafficking.

“Kodak Black was arrested on Friday in South Florida,” he wrote. “Cops pulled over the rapper and during a search found 30+ Oxycodone pills and over $50,000 in cash, multiple sources tell me. Kodak Black is being charged with trafficking, multiple sources tell me.”

Kodak Black’s next status conference is scheduled for October 27. It’s unclear whether he will be in Italy then, too.