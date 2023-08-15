Kodak Black has sparked further fan concern after falling asleep during a recent Instagram Live broadcast.

In viral footage of the moment that surfaced on Monday (August 14), Yak was recording himself on IG Live when he nodded off for a few moments with a cup in his hand.

Some felt the Florida rapper was simply tired and could’ve used some sleep, while others believed a bigger issue was at play and is proof he needs professional help.

“He needs help fr Shit sad,” one concerned fan commented RapTV‘s Instagram post, while another wrote: “Sad to see his downfall.”

However, another fan clapped back in Yak’s defense, writing: “‘He’s on drugs’ nah he’s tired of you guys saying dumb shit!”

Watch the clip below:

Fans’ concerns might be well-placed considering Kodak Black was seen being wheeled into a Broward County, Florida hospital earlier this month.

The Sniper Gang leader was filmed lying on a stretcher with one of his arms across his face as paramedics brought him into the hospital. A group of onlookers could be seen in the background, some of them recording on their phones.

The person who posted the video on TikTok wrote, “Y’all pray for Kodak” on the clip, along with, “#OD #KodakBlack #Prayers #Fyp #BrowardHealth” in the caption.

When someone suggested that Kodak’s hospitalization was merely a stunt for an upcoming music video, the TikTok user replied: “No.”

related news Kodak Black Paid $1M For 6ix9ine Collab, Wack 100 Says He ‘Showed Up’ For Him July 28, 2023

That incident came shortly after the “Super Gremlin” hitmaker was seen slurring his words and behaving erratically on Instagram Live in June.

“I’m a great person, I was born an innocent sweet child,” Kodak said at one point during the bizarre broadcast. “Y’all did this to me, on God.”

Kodak’s possible health issues also come on the heels of yet more legal trouble for the 26-year-old, who was booked into Broward County Jail in June but was quickly released on a $250,000 bond.