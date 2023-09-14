Fort Lauderdale, FL –

Kodak Black’s Sniper Gang signee Syko Bob’s mother was reportedly shot and killed in Broward County, Florida earlier this week.

According to VladTV, multiple reports have surfaced claiming that Bob’s mom was murdered in the rapper’s home state on Wednesday (September 13).

A video has gone viral on social media showing a cop in a driveway appearing to discover Bob’s mother unconscious in the front seat of her bullet-ridden mini-van. Sirens could be heard blaring in the background in the Fort Lauderdale neighborhood.

“Someone just emptied the clip on Syko Bob’s mom #RIPDeeDee,” one Facebook post accompanying the horrifying clip read.

Further details surrounding the reported murder remain scarce, and Syko Bob has yet to publicly address the incident. Watch the clip below.

Syko Bob (real name Cambrel Smart) wasn’t able to rush to the scene of his mother’s apparent death since he remains behind bars after pleading guilty to gun possession charges in December 2022. He was ultimately sentenced to five years in prison.

The Kodak Black affiliate was pulled over on January 5, 2022, by a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper at around 3:00 a.m. after he was spotted driving at high speed on I-75 in Collier County, Florida.

The rapper’s vehicle was searched and troopers found a plastic bag of marijuana in the center console, as well as a loaded gun between the front and back passenger-side seats.

A copy of jail records discovered on Instagram by HipHopDX showed that the Sky the Snipe rapper was allegedly charged with a DUI, carrying a concealed firearm, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted felon, possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

The 29-year-old previously made headlines after he was one of three people injured in a drive-by shooting in April 2022. Police said that Syko and two other men were driving around the Lauderhill, Florida neighborhood when a black BMW pulled up and opened fire on them.