Kodak Black was reportedly rushed to hospital this week, leaving fans worried for his wellbeing.

In a video posted on TikTok by the user @ashmillenarian on Thursday night (August 3), the Florida rapper could be seen being wheeled into a Broward Health hospital in Broward County, Florida.

Kodak Black was lying on a stretcher and had one of his arms across his face as paramedics brought him into the hospital. A group of onlookers could be seen in the background, some of them recording on their phones.

The person who posted the video wrote, “Y’all pray for Kodak” on the clip, along with, “#OD #KodakBlack #Prayers #Fyp #BrowardHealth” in the caption.

The sight sparked concern among Kodak Black’s fans, who flocked to the comments section to send the rapper their well wishes, while also speculate as to what caused his medical emergency.

“After I heard what happened man that was the worst thing for him keep your head up homie!!!!” one person wrote, while another said: “Man he been going thew it.”

Other concerned fans sought divine intervention, writing: “God please help him” and “Praying for healing.”

When someone suggested Kodak’s hospitalization was a merely a stunt for an upcoming music video, the person who posted the TikTok replied: “No.”

The incident comes after increasing concern for Kodak Black’s health in recent weeks after he was seen slurring his words and behaving erratically on Instagram Live in June.

“That Kodak Black really is disturbing as hell,” one fan tweeted in response to the footage. “Hopefully we don’t lose another artist to drugs..Black people need to stop masking their inner issues with drugs, and alcohol! Get help!!”

“Damn it hurt to see Kodak Black this way. I pray he gets help fr,” someone else wrote, while another person added: “There’s a video of Kodak black floating around and it makes me so sad like frfr.”

The apparent health scare also comes on the heels of yet more legal trouble for the 26-year-old, was booked into Broward County Jail in June but was quickly released on a $250,000 bond.

The “Super Gremlin” rapper was only in jail for around an hour after he failed to check in for a recent drug test and was forced to appear in court.

During the hearing, his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, successfully argued to remove his client’s strict pretrial supervision, with the judge agreeing to his request in exchange for increasing Kodak’s bond from $75,000 to $250,000.