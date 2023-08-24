At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When an Australian provider launches a new internet plan these days, it’s usually powered by the NBN or a 5G connection. Kogan’s new plan isn’t. It runs on the Vodafone 4G network instead, and that’s not even the strangest thing about it.

The Kogan 4G Home Internet comes with a free modem, unlimited data and typical download speeds of around 16Mbps and upload speeds of 2Mbps. That’s not exactly going to be fast enough to stream Netflix in 4K, but if your needs are more modest, it might be enough to meet them.

For a sense of how this plan compares to some of the other 4G home internet plans out there when it comes to speed, check out the widget below.

As you might have noticed, Kogan’s new 4G home internet plan is priced at $149.70. That sum might seem steep, but the fact that it covers a 90-day billing period rather than a single month makes it more like a long-expiry prepaid mobile plan than most of its 4G home internet counterparts.

Rather than pay month to month, this Kogan internet plan is billed in advance and by the quarter. You’re looking at roughly $49.90 per month but paying at the start of the three-month period. For comparison, here’s what NBN plans around that price point look like, sorted by speed.

The Tangerine Value NBN plan is the obvious alternative here, though you will end up paying more after the first six months. This plan comes with typical evening speeds of 25Mbps and upload speeds of 8.5Mbps, which are faster than the Kogan plan above.

New customers save $15 per month for the first six months, taking the price down from the usual $59.90 per month to $44.90 per month. After that honeymoon is up, you’ll revert to the regular price, but since this is a no-contract plan, you can always shop around and look for a better deal elsewhere.

The other obvious alternative here is the growing list of 5G home internet plans available to Australians nowadays. While you may have to pay more to get a 5G-powered home internet plan than a 4G-powered one, the increase in speed is well worth it, and plenty of good promotions are currently going around.

Check out the widget below for a snapshot of your options.

The iiNet 5G Broadband Plus plan is our pick of the lot here. This 5G home internet plan comes with a modem and includes typical evening download speeds of 49Mbps and upload speeds of around 15Mbps.

Best of all, iiNet will cover the cost of your first month with this plan. If you don’t like the reality of 5G home internet or don’t get as good a connection as you’d hoped, you can just cancel, return the modem and continue on your way.

Fergus Halliday is a journalist at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.