(Reuters) – Kohl’s on Friday changed the title of its chief DEI officer and broadened its supplier diversity program in response to President Donald Trump’s push to dismantle the practice in the federal government and private sector.

“We have evolved our framework to focus on inclusion and belonging,” said Michelle Banks, whose title changed from chief DEI officer to chief inclusion and belonging officer.

The department store is the latest U.S. company to join the likes of Target and Pfizer to take steps in changing policies related to DEI program after Trump urged the private sector to end “illegal DEI discrimination and preferences”.

Banks, who joined Kohl’s in 2010, was named the DEI chief in 2021 when the company created the role to support diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

The company is also adding qualified small businesses, including diverse small businesses, Banks told Reuters.

Bloomberg first reported the news on Friday and said Kohl’s has removed references to DEI from its website, replacing it with words inclusion and belonging.

