Healthcare data analytics company Komodo Health announced new hires just one week after launching a new tool dubbed MapLab, an AI-enabled offering providing information on treatment pathways, disease trends and patient populations for life sciences and healthcare companies.

Julia Goebel will join the company as its new senior vice president of marketing and Brad Kelley as general manager of MapEnhance, a network of specialty data partners connected to Komodo’s technology platform.

Goebel previously worked at healthcare technology company symplr and was chief marketing officer at Halo Health. Kelley previously held the position of president of Evernorth Intelligence Solutions, Cigna’s data and analytics company.

Last week, the company announced the launch of MapLab, which includes analytics templates, dashboards and codesets allowing for the analysis of patient cohorts and generating insights, which can then be used to create interactive visualizations and dashboards for presentation.

Users can also integrate and manage data from the company’s Healthcare Map, a database of more than 330 million de-identified patient characteristics and care journeys, and tap into Komodo’s development offerings for data scientists and engineers that allow users to build new APIs, applications and algorithms using Komodo’s data.

“MapLab is the first software that lets you pose complex healthcare questions and quickly visualize and understand key healthcare insights in seconds. The ability to point, click and generate insights opens up a door to accelerate innovation, conduct research and improve outcomes in healthcare at a pace and scale that has never before been possible. And it’s a single, cohesive experience that anyone in an organization, with any level of analytics or coding skill, can access and use,” Web Sun, cofounder and president of Komodo Health, told MobiHealthNews in an email.

“In seconds, MapLab users can understand how infectious diseases are spreading, the true prevalence of a rare condition, the geographical distribution of underserved populations, or utilization trends for a new class of drugs. For data scientists and engineers, MapLab offers more sophisticated tooling to easily build algorithms and applications that address their needs.”

THE LARGER TREND

Founded in 2014, Komodo has since garnered a significant amount of capital.

In 2020, the company scored $50 million in Series C funding. Just one year later, Komodo secured a whopping $220 million Series E investment and a subsequent $3.3 billion valuation. It also scored $200 million in structured equity.

Last year, Komodo laid off 9% of its staff as part of a larger restructuring of its business. Sun said in a LinkedIn post the changes were necessary because of the evolution of the market and how rapidly the company had grown to meet its customers’ needs.

In June, Komodo and Illinois-based data analytics and engineering firm TheMathCompany announced a partnership to offer MathCo’s clients in the pharmaceutical industry access to Komodo’s Healthcare Map.

Komodo announced the launch of MapEnhance in April, which enhances the company’s Healthcare Map by combining its data with exclusive data from Komodo’s partners.