Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany revealed Saturday’s Club World Cup quarterfinal match against Paris Saint-Germain may be the toughest challenge in this tournament, but he wouldn’t have picked another team to face.

“It’s difficult to say because they are the Champions League winners, I don’t want to make a judgement about other things in the tournament but for sure they are a very strong team,” said Kompany on Friday.

“They are coming out of a period of success so there is no reason to think that they won’t be absolutely at their best tomorrow. But it’s the type of challenges you like. If I could pick one team to face as a professional athlete and a competitor, it would be the winners. And they are the winners. It’s the toughest game, maybe but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Bayern Munich defeated Flamengo 4-2 in the round of 16 match to reach the quarterfinals, entering the next phase of the tournament with confidence. Despite the difficulty of taking on the reigning Champions League winners, the former Premier League defender admitted he’d look forward to participating in this match as a current player.

“If I were a player, I would look forward to this game. You don’t enter thinking you have won, you need to have your best game.”

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique emphasized that there are no favorites heading into tomorrow’s match, making for an “open game” with attacks on both ends.

“I think they’re a team very similar to ours in that they feel comfortable with their courage and their attitude when they don’t have it. Tomorrow will be an open game, with attacks from one team and attacks from the other,” said Luis Enrique.

“I don’t think there will be the control that usually exists in our games. That will make it a more open game; a game that can be more fun for the fans, and for us, it won’t stop being a very attractive one. Advancing in the competition, if we’re able to win, is very motivating and can be a clear objective, but we’re also aware of their level. I think we’ve been in a very positive moment for several months now, and we want to continue to fight hard.”

PSG qualified to the match after triumphing 4-0 over Inter Miami in the round of 16 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and now return to the Atlanta venue for the next stage of the tournament.

The winner of the match between Bayern Munich and PSG will go on to face the winner of the game between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.