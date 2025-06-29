Kongsberg completes N3X satellite network for maritime surveillance



by Clarence Oxford



Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace (KONGSBERG) has finalized its N3X satellite constellation with the successful launch of two new microsatellites, ARVAKER 2 and ARVAKER 3, aboard SpaceX’s Transporter-14 mission from California. The N3X network is engineered to strengthen Norway’s maritime domain awareness.





“With our initial N3X satellite constellation in orbit, KONGSBERG’s role as one of Europe’s most integrated space system and surveillance providers has been proved again. With this and future constellations, we are ready to support Norway and other global customers with technology and services to enhance maritime security,” stated Eirik Lie, President of Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace.





Designed for continuous maritime monitoring, the N3X constellation features payloads such as an Automatic Identification System (AIS) receiver and a navigation radar detector (NRD). Both systems were provided by Kongsberg Discovery, while the NRD was designed in partnership with the Norwegian Defence Research Establishment (FFI).





This advanced payload suite enables N3X to track vessels transmitting AIS signals and detect “dark vessels” that have disabled AIS but continue to emit radar signals. By capturing these emissions, N3X supports maritime law enforcement, search and rescue efforts, and environmental oversight through precise vessel geolocation.





Data gathered by N3X will be used by Norway’s Armed Forces and various governmental bodies, including the Coastal Administration, Directorate of Fisheries, and Norwegian Customs, to bolster national maritime security.





The N3X program underscores KONGSBERG’s full-spectrum space capabilities. Kongsberg NanoAvionics manufactured the three microsatellite platforms; Kongsberg Discovery supplied the payloads; and Kongsberg Satellite Services (KSAT) provides satellite operations and real-time global ground station access for rapid data delivery.





KONGSBERG’s vertically integrated infrastructure spans the entire satellite value chain, offering complete system solutions that merge space and ground components. This includes assembling, integrating, and testing satellites with nationally sensitive payloads at its in-house facilities.





In addition to the N3X mission, KONGSBERG launched four more satellites aboard the same Transporter-14 flight. These additional satellites, developed by Kongsberg NanoAvionics for clients in Germany, Spain, and New Zealand, support applications ranging from air traffic surveillance and thermal imaging to basic space science.





With 10 missions launched so far in 2025, KONGSBERG continues to expand its space operations, surpassing its 2024 output of nine satellite launches.





