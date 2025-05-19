





Korean ARPA-H to build AI-driven surgery assistant robot The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) in South Korea and the Korea Health Industry Development Institute (KHIDI) announced three additional projects under the Korean Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). One of these is an AI-powered assistant robot, which will be designed to perform repetitive tasks supporting doctors during surgeries. Its development aims to address the shortage of surgery staff. The other two new projects will develop treatment for severe symptoms of infectious diseases and a personalised anti-cancer vaccine. The MOHW and KHIDI are currently seeking partners for these new projects. Seven more ARPA-H projects are expected to be announced next month, June. The Korean government has earmarked a total of 1.2 trillion won ($830 million) through 2032 for this program. Bangkok Hospital sets up AI-driven vital signs kiosk Bangkok Hospital has unveiled an AI-powered smart mirror for vital signs screening. The private hospital recently partnered with Access Company to install the self-service kiosk, which does a 45-second contactless facial scan to assess vital signs. These include heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, oxygen saturation, heart rate variability, atrial fibrillation, stress level, and wellness indices. The smart kiosk is powered by FaceHeart Vitals by Taiwanese company FaceHeart, which has been approved by both the Food and Drug Administrations in the United States and Thailand. Following a recent pilot, it will be installed across different service areas of the hospital, including the Health Design Center and the International Patient Service Center. The hospital also disclosed its plan to put up temperature-sensing cameras to add contactless body temperature measurement to the smart mirrors. Seoul National University Hospital deploys Medtronic’s RAS Seoul National University Hospital has added another robotic-assisted surgery system. It became the first hospital in South Korea to deploy Medtronic’s Hugo RAS, which received approval from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in June last year. It has been utilised recently to perform operations on prostate cancer and pancreatic cancer patients. The Medtronic system adds to two existing RAS used at the hospital, a single and a multi-port system by Intuitive Surgical. LKCMedicine receives $12M gift to advance AI, home health tech Nanyang Technological University Singapore has recently disclosed that it received S$15 million ($11.5 million) from the private family foundation Sim Foundation. Based on a press release, the gift will support translational research of Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine in two areas: AI in medicine and hospital and home care technology. The university said these research areas aim to improve quality care access, particularly for the elderly and underprivileged persons, while reducing hospital workload.