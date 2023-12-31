The Korean horror thriller The Human Trap heads to Prime Video and other VOD streaming platforms in early January 2024.

The film, also known as A Trap, was first released in 2021, but didn’t make its way overseas until earlier this year.

Two young couples go to a camping site for a getaway. Little did they know the risk they were getting into.

Their idyllic vacation turns sour as the foursome gets forcibly taken to a makeshift medical lab where a deranged Christian doctor and his assistant plot disturbing medical experiments on the captive youths. Infused with pitch-black humor, The Human Trap unleashes waves of shocking violence as the terrified teens fight for their lives.

The Human Trap is directed by Lee Moon-young (Rainbow Goddess). It stars Kim Dong-ho, Byeol Kang, and Park Yeon-woo (Love is for Suckers).

The Human Trap will be released on VOD platforms on January 11, 2024.