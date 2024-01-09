The highly anticipated Korean variety show Crime Scene Returns is set to arrive on TVING in February 2024. The show is based on the popular JTBC variety show Crime Scene, which debuted on JTBC in May 2014. TVING has recently dropped a new and intriguing poster for the upcoming show.

The newly released poster features all six cast members of the Korean variety show, which includes SHINee member Key. Some of the original cast members of Crime Scene are also making a comeback, including Jang Jin, Jang Dong Min, and more.

Crime Scene Returns Poster discloses release details, cast & more

As mentioned earlier, Crime Scene Returns will premiere in February 2024 on TVING. Similar to the original variety show, the upcoming Korean program will be a role-playing game or RPG show. In the upcoming variety show, guests will take on different roles.

In the original show, Crime Scene, guests tried their best to solve mystery murder cases. As such, the new variety show is also expected to go down the same route and showcase different guests solving complex murder mystery cases.

The new poster for TVING’s Crime Scene Returns shows all the cast members of the upcoming Korean variety program. Six cast members will be part of the show, including three of the original cast members from JTBC’s Crime Scene. The list includes Park Ji Yoon, Jang Jin, and Jang Dong Min.

However, there will be three new cast members on the show as well, including SHINee’s Key, IVE’s An Yu Jin, and Joo Hyun Young. Thus, it seems like the upcoming show will be an exciting one as it will provide even more drama and fun with the additional cast members.

Watch Crime Scene Returns next month on TVING.