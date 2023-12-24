2023 is almost over, folks. I’d say, “We made it,” but who am I kidding? 2024 will begin, and all the same shit that made 2023 a non-stop hellscape will continue in perpetuity. But 2023 did have a lot of cool games, and every December, we gather to talk about our favorites. We’re doing it here at Kotaku, as well. You might’ve seen some of our personal Game of the Year lists go up on the site already (like mine and senior editor Alyssa Mercante’s). We’ll be posting our site-wide Very Official top 12 list soon, but in the meantime, we wanted to ask you lovely folks: What was your favorite game you played in 2023? – Kenneth Shepard Read More