



You’ve got to give it to those Kardashian/Jenner sisters; if they’re not starting trends, they’re jumping on them.

And love them or hate them, they always seem to find a way to make headlines — and sell stuff.

Kourtney Kardashian, now known as Kourtney Kardashian Barker, is the oldest sister in the crew, and while she doesn’t have a brand as well-known as Kim’s Skims or youngest sister Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, Kourtney has attached her name to a suite of products, including a line of supplements dubbed Lemme.

Kardashian Barker launched Lemme in 2022 and now has a line of gummy vitamins and supplements with an insanely rabid fan base (as do many of the sisters’ products), at least according to the reviews.

The products range from “Lemme Matcha” for increased energy, “Lemme Sleep” for a better night’s rest, and “Lemme Focus” for better concentration.

Apparently, everyone is exhausted, can’t sleep, and has ADD.

I mean, she’s not wrong…

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is as entreprenurial as her sisters. Image source: Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Sexual wellness is trending

Even though ads for sexual health products for men are all over television and pretty much everywhere else, there is still a stigma associated with sexual pleasure and sexual health in general, especially for women.

At least that’s what Kardashian Barker and Simon Huck, the cofounder of Lemme, believe.

So, they set out to develop a product with what they say are libido-enhancing ingredients, including S7 nitric acid, which increases nitric oxide in the body and promotes healthy blood flow.

S7 nitric acid stimulates the body’s own nitric oxide production, which can benefit exercise performance, energy levels, and muscle function.

It’s not exactly Viagra.

But supplements like the ones from Lemme are regulated as food, not medicine, so it’s hard to know if those “libido enhancing” claims would withstand any scientific scrutiny.

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to take advantage of a trend

Kardashian Barker and Huck say they have been working on Lemme Play for two years.

The inspiration came from — where else? — Instagram and TikTok.

They also relied on feedback from customers who buy other Lemme products, like the company’s hair-growth formula and GLP-1 support supplement, to create a product in the burgeoning sexual wellness category.

“There hasn’t been enough innovation in this space,” Kardashian Barker said in a statement. “Lemme Play is a way to care for yourself, to feel good in your body, and to embrace intimacy as part of your daily routine.”

In addition to the S7 nitric oxide complex, Lemme Play contains botanicals like horny goat weed and maca root, which are known to enhance libido, according to a company statement.

The gummy is meant to be taken daily, and while marketed to women, it’s fine for men to take it, too. “We know our customer,” Huck said. “They want results, but they also want something indulgent. A gummy makes sense — it’s fun, effective, and it aligns with the format preference we’ve seen across our product line.”

Lemme Play will be available starting Tuesday, May 13, and will initially be sold directly to consumers.

