Krayzie Bone has provided an update on his health after being hospitalized in September — and it’s a positive one.

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (October 3) to reveal that he “won the battle” after “fighting for his life” for almost a week and a half.

“Just fought for life literally for 9 days straight,” he wrote underneath a photo of him in a hospital bed hooked up to oxygen and an IV drip. “And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me.

“Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them – KB.”

Krayzie Bone (real name Anthony Henderson) checked himself into hospital late last month after reportedly coughing up large amounts of blood.

After he underwent a CAT scan, doctors discovered an artery was leaking inside one of his lungs and carried out emergency surgery in an attempt to stop the bleeding. The procedure wasn’t successful, however, and Krazyie reportedly underwent a second surgery days later.

The Cleveland, Ohio native, who is 50 years old, suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease in which the immune system overreacts, causing groups of cells to form clusters of inflamed tissue called “granulomas” in one or more organs of the body.

Fellow Bone Thugs member Layzie Bone released a statement on September 26 asking for privacy and thanking fans for their support.

“In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy,” he wrote on social media. “Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope.

“Soon, we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.”

related news Krayzie Bone Says He’s ‘Working On’ Bone Thugs-N-Harmony ‘Tiny Desk’ July 6, 2023

Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul revealed he was in the studio with Krayzie Bone working on a joint album the day before he went into hospital.

“Before it got out to the press, one of our close homies out in L.A. that’s both one of our mutual homies — he used to tour with Krayzie before I even knew him, my boy Sean — he hit me,” he told TMZ.

“He said, ‘When’s the last time you talked to Krayzie?’ I said, ‘Well, I was just with him Wednesday.’ He said, ‘Well, Thursday, he went into the hospital. He took himself to the hospital. He was coughing up blood.’

“I’m like, ‘What? Really? I saw him Wednesday.’ He was in a great mood. He was doing good. He brought me his new IPA that he brought out. We was in there chilling. It’s the first time I didn’t take pictures of us in the studio.”