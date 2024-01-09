Las Vegas, NV –

Krayzie Bone has returned to the stage for the first time since suffering a major health scare last year.

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony legend performed with the rest of the group at halftime during the NFL game between the Los Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos on Sunday (January 7).

Flesh-n-Bone posted footage of the mini-concert on Instagram and wrote: “God is great and we thank him for blessing us to kick 2024 off in a massive way doing the half time show for the LV Raiders with our brother @krayzie_bone in full effect!!

“We also want to thank the LV Raiders and their whole illustrious staff for rolling out the red carpet for our families and the Bone Thug fan family all over the world…. WE LOVE YOU!!”

Bizzy Bone, the youngest member of the group, also uploaded a clip of the group performing their hit “Crossroads” and said: “It is always good to see @krayzie_bone on the big screen now a days. Bone Thugs n Harmony looking real good right about now.”

Krayzie Bone was initially hospitalized last September after coughing up blood. It was later discovered that the rapper had an artery leaking into his lung and had to undergo two surgeries to stop the bleeding.

He also has the long-term health condition sarcoidosis, which causes the immune system to overreact and form inflamed clusters of tissue in the body’s organs.

After coming through his surgery, Krayzie sent a message to his fans saying: “Just fought for life literally for 9 days straight. And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me.

“Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them.”

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony had originally pulled out of the performance due to Krayzie Bone continuing to recover from his illness.

Just six days ago, the group wrote on Instagram: “Due to medical restrictions of our brother Krayzie, this has put a pause on our plan to kick in ‘24 until he is fully, medically cleared to tour internationally.

“Without any member of the current touring lineup (Krayzie, Layzie, Wish & Flesh) it would not be fair to cheat any of you from a full experience; giving you the best possible live music moment you so deserve after 30 years of diehard, loyal support.

“We do look forward to seeing you all in a city nearby soon, to celebrate 30 years of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s professional debut.”