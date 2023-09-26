Krayzie Bone was in the studio working on a collaborative album with DJ Paul shortly before he was hospitalized.

Just yesterday it was reported that the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member was in critical condition after checking into hospital last week for a serious health complication.

The 50-year-old rapper reportedly coughed up large amounts of blood on Friday (September 22), and after undergoing a CAT scan, doctors discovered an artery was leaking inside one of his lungs.

He later underwent emergency surgery in an attempt to stop the bleeding, but it was unsuccessful. Krayzie, who suffers from the inflammatory disease sarcoidosis, was due to have surgery again on Monday (September 25).

Three 6 Mafia‘s DJ Paul sat down with TMZ on Monday to discuss Krayzie Bone’s hospitalization, as well as their music plans.

“Before it got out to the press, one of our close homies out in L.A. that’s both one of our mutual homies — he used to tour with Krayzie before I even knew him, my boy Sean — he hit me,” Paul explained when asked how he learned about his close friend’s health issues.

“He said, ‘When’s the last time you talked to Krayzie?’ I said, ‘Well, I was just with him Wednesday.’ He said, ‘Well, Thursday, he went into the hospital. He took himself to the hospital. He was coughing up blood.’

“I’m like, ‘What? Really? I saw him Wednesday.’ He was in a great mood. He was doing good. He brought me his new IPA that he brought out. We was in there chilling. It’s the first time I didn’t take pictures of us in the studio.”

DJ Paul revealed that he and Krayzie Bone recorded multiple songs during their recent studio session and the Bone Thugs luminary was writing lyrics even faster than usual.

“The weird thing about Wednesday is it was the first time we did more than one song,” he said. “Usually we do one song ’cause it takes him a while to write ’cause it’s a lot of words going into each line. A tongue twister. It’s probably like 20 words right there. Sometimes it takes him a while.

“But Wednesday, he knocked out two songs back to back. Fast. I’m like, ‘Woah! He’s on a roll today!’ Next day he went to the hospital. We were gon’ go back into the studio this week to finish.”

DJ Paul also explained that they were deep into recording their joint album before he was hospitalized.

“It was on and off with them touring and our touring,” he said. “Right now, we’ve got six to seven songs done. These last couple weeks, we had just started to really buckle down on it. We were like, ‘Let’s get ahead, finish up this album.’

“This was his exact words Wednesday. He said, ‘Every time I post something, people be like, ‘That’s cool and all, but when’s that Paul and Krayzie project coming out?” I said, ‘Man, they be the same with me!’”

DJ Paul was among those who sent well wishes to Krayzie Bone on social media after finding out about his hospitalization.

“Please Pray For My Brother Kray,” he wrote on Instagram. “We was just in the lab Wednesday recording, having fun and drinking his new IPA. This is unbelievable. Prayers for @krayzie_bone.”

Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony went head-to-head in a Verzuz battle in December 2021.

Fat Joe hosted the event, with Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Wiz Khalifa, Lil Jon, Chamillionaire, Shatasha Williams, 8Ball & MJG, Young Buck and Duke Deuce also in the building.