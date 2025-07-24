It’s pretty easy, if you’re patient, to get a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme. The company lures in customers regularly with promotions for holidays and special events. But if you need a mouthful of that glorious glazed fried dough now, there’s another way to get a freebie: Buy some Crocs.

The doughnut chain and the footwear company have teamed up to offer a limited-edition pair of Crocs inspired by the company’s glazed offering. They’ll go on sale Aug. 5 (packaged in a Krispy Kreme box). And if you strut into any Krispy Kreme location wearing them on Aug. 9, you’ll get a free doughnut.

The Crocs come equipped with interchangeable chocolate and strawberry icing dipped toe caps. Also available will be a five Pack of Jibbitz charms, which include the Krispy Kreme sign, a hat with the company logo, and several doughnut varieties.

To get your hands on a pair, head to participating Krispy Kreme locations on Aug. 4 and place an order or scan the Crocs QR code that will be on display. (You can learn if your local store is participating in the sale at this website.)

“At Crocs, we’ve always believed in comfort you can customize – and now, with Krispy Kreme, we’re serving up style that’s glazed with personality and sprinkled with style,” Terence Reilly, chief brand officer for Crocs, Inc., said in a statement. “Because when it comes to self-expression, we ‘doughnut’ hold back.”

It’s not just a show deal, to mark the occasion, Krispy Kreme will offer a special dozen made up of the company’s Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, and Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles. That collection of treats will be available from Aug. 4-10.

So how much will the Krispy Kreme Crocs cost? Good question. The companies did not announce a price.