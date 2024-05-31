Kristen Bell may have dozens of acting credits under her belt but that doesn’t mean she was initially fond of the idea of her children following in her footsteps.

The Veronica Mars alum recently spoke to People magazine at the opening night of Reefer Madness: The Musical at The Whitley in Los Angeles about her daughters — Lincoln, 11, and Delta, 8, with whom she shares with husband Dax Shepard — potentially working in the entertainment industry one day.

“You know it’s interesting, when I first thought about it, I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t want them to be actors. There’s too much rejection,’” Bell explained.

However, it was Shepard who encouraged her to keep an open mind. “Then my husband said, ‘Wait, do you like your life? Do you have fun? Are you overpaid? Do you get to be creative every day?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ He said, ‘Why would you not want that for your kids?’” the Frozen star recalled of their conversation.

If that’s the path her daughters choose in the future, Bell noted that she would “have to think longer and harder” about the advice she would give them before entering Hollywood.

The Good Place actress added, “I would just say, ‘There’s a lot of rejection, but brush it off because if you’re doing what you love, something will find you.’”

Bell and Shepard first met at a dinner party in 2007 and later tied the knot in 2013. They welcomed their first daughter in 2013 and their second child in 2014.