Kristen Bell, the acclaimed actress known for her roles in “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars,” has recently opened up about the overwhelming and unique fan response to her latest Netflix series, “Nobody Wants This.” In a recent interview with NBC, Bell revealed the one recurring comment she hears from fans—and why it continues to surprise her.

Bell noted that the show, which debuted on Netflix in September 2024, has attracted an unexpectedly enthusiastic following, particularly among fathers. “I’m not joking,” Bell said, recounting how multiple women have told her, “My dad told me to watch it.” She added, “Every dad seems to have watched this show and is recommending it to their daughters, as well as many of my friends.” Her co-star Adam Brody agreed, noting that parents and even grandparents have become fans of the series.

The show’s unique appeal

“Nobody Wants This” is a romantic comedy series in which Bell plays Joanne, an agnostic podcaster, opposite Adam Brody’s character Noah, a rabbi. The show explores their unlikely romance and the cultural differences they navigate. Bell expressed her surprise at the show’s reception, stating, “I’ve never gotten a response to any show I’ve ever been a part of like this show. It’s been thrilling to hear how many people have found joy in it. That’s essentially my primary aim with any performance”.

She emphasized that her goal is to provide viewers with a pleasant escape, and she believes “Nobody Wants This” has delivered that for countless people. The series has sparked lively discussions online, with fans praising the chemistry between Bell and Brody, as well as the show’s blend of humor, romance, and realism.

Critics and fan reactions

The show has been widely discussed on social media and review platforms. Fans have highlighted the strong on-screen chemistry between Bell and Brody, calling their interactions “romcom history” and praising memorable scenes, such as their on-screen kiss, which Bell herself described as “probably the best on-screen kiss I’ve ever done”. Critics have also lauded Bell’s performance, noting her ability to bring both chaotic energy and vulnerability to her character.

