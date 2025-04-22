Kristen Stewart reportedly married her longtime fiancée, Dylan Meyer, over the weekend.

Stewart, 35, and Meyer, 37, exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony Sunday in Los Angeles after they picked up their marriage license, according to TMZ and People.

Several friends and family members of the couple posted images from what appears to have been the ceremony to their Instagram accounts, including Dylan Meyer’s father, Nicholas Meyer, and Phil Meynell, or “Spiky Phil,” co-owner of New York City bar The Mulberry. One person who appears to have been a guest also shared a picture of what looked like a party favor for attendees: matchboxes with the couple’s names on them with the date of the nuptials (4.20).

“Dylan and Kristen get married! Congratulations 🎉🎊🎈🍾 #springwedding #happy #family,” Nicholas Meyer, who is an author, TV writer and director, wrote in the caption of his post on Monday. The post featured a slideshow of images, set to The Dixie Cups’ song “Chapel of Love.”

Representatives for Stewart and Meyer did not respond to requests for comment.

Stewart, of “Twilight” fame, and Meyer, a screenwriter known for “XOXO” and “Moxie,” went public with their relationship in 2019, when Meyer posted an Instagram photo of the two sharing a kiss.

Shortly after they went social media official, Stewart revealed in an interview with Howard Stern that she initially met Meyer on a movie set at least six years before the pair kindled their romance.

In the November 2019 interview, Stewart told Stern that she “absolutely” planned to propose and that she had already discussed marriage with Meyer but that she couldn’t share details lest her then-girlfriend found out about her plans.

Stewart said she told Meyer she loved her about two weeks into their relationship, saying she was all in for Meyer almost immediately upon reconnecting.

“I hadn’t seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party, and I was like, ‘Where have you been and how have I not known?’” Stewart said. “She’s been living in L.A. alongside my life somehow, but not ever converging.”

By November 2021, the pair were engaged. Stewart shared in a follow–up interview with Stern that Meyer popped the question after the two joked about who would be the one to propose.

Her wedding this weekend seemed to align with the vision she shared years ago.

“I want to stay home, like, I want to be in L.A. so everyone can come. I want us to be pretty chill, like, I don’t want anyone walking down any aisles. We’re just gonna stand and do vows and —-ing party after,” Stewart said of her ideal wedding. “It’s kind of just a great excuse to get together and say ‘I love you’ in front of all your friends.”

Last year, Stewart told Rolling Stone that “we don’t have it in us to have a big wedding” and that she and Meyer were “probably just going to do it soon.”

The two have remained relatively private about the details of their relationship over the years. Meyer joined Stewart at the Academy Awards for their first red carpet together in 2022, when the latter was nominated for her role as Princess Diana in “Spencer.”