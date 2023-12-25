Kristen Stewart looked to be in a festive mood as she spent Christmas Eve with her fiancée Dylan Meyer.

The 33-year-old Oscar nominee—who recently enjoyed a Chanel soiree with Dylan—kept it casual in a white graphic T-shirt and ripped denim for the sunny outing in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Rocking her trademark blunt bob, the actress proved she can turn any ensemble into a runway look as she held hands with her partner after enjoying an alfresco lunch.

Dylan put a twist on the double denim style with a bright blue jacket and pin striped pant as she kept a low key figure in a baseball cap and designer shades.

Kristen Stewart looked to be in a festive mood as she spent Christmas Eve with her fiancée Dylan Meyer

The 33-year-old Oscar nominee kept it casual in a white graphic T-shirt and ripped denim for the sunny outing in Los Angeles on Saturday

The holiday outing comes after the pair were spotted across the pond leaving the Chanel Party at Salford Lads Club in Manchester earlier this month.

The iconic house brand chose Manchester to host Métiers d’Art, its annual luxury fashion show.

The Twilight star and the screenwriter initially met on a film shoot in 2013, and the two crossed paths again years later, thanks to a shared friend, igniting a rapid and passionate romance.

‘The day that I met her, it was like all bets were off,’ Kristen said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in November 2019.

‘I met her years ago on a movie and I hadn’t seen her in six years, and then she rocked up at a friend’s birthday party, and I was like, “Where have you been, and how have I not known you?’ ” she added.

‘She’s been living in L.A. alongside my life somehow but not ever converging.’

Kristen previously dated model Stella Maxwell, and producer Alicia Cargyle.

As the offspring of Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, Dylan has amassed a multitude of professional achievements in both writing and acting.

Rocking her trademark blunt bob, the actress proved she can turn any ensemble into a runway look as she held hands with her partner after enjoying an alfresco lunch

The Twilight star and the screenwriter initially met on a film shoot in 2013, and the two crossed paths again years later, thanks to a shared friend, igniting a rapid romance; seen in 2022

Her most recent endeavors include contributing to the screenplay of Amy Poehler’s 2021 Netflix coming-of-age film, Moxie.

Although her main focus is on screenwriting, Dylan has dabbled in front of the camera as well.

She’s been part of various projects, such as the short films The Death and Return of Superman, Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling, and Jem Reacts to the New Jem and the Holograms Trailer.

Additionally, she made an appearance in an episode of the TV series Homemade, sharing the screen with Kristen.