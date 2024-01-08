Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell just couldn’t seem to get through their “serious” presentation at the 2024 Golden Globes Sunday and jokingly blamed “whoever is putting on this show.”

While presenting the award for best male actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy (Paul Giamatti won for The Holdovers), the duo seemed to keep getting interrupted by a specific musical melody. “I’m not sure what that was,” Ferrell said after getting cut off mid-sentence the first time.

As he continued, “Tonight we applaud the outstanding nominees, legends like Nicolas Cage, Matt Damon…” the Barbie actor got interrupted by the same song again. The pair eventually accepted their fate and just went with it, showing off their dance movies to the quite silly melody.

Other Hollywood stars in the audience, including Jennifer Lopez and Andrew Scott, decided to join in and dance to the music as well.

Once the music stopped for the third time, Wiig realized that they needed to “just be honest with everyone” about what was going on.

“Guys, this song does something to us, as you can see,” Ferrell explained. “It always has for decades and whoever is putting on this show tonight knows it.”

“They wanted us to come out here, make a bunch of jokes and we said, “No!” Wiig added, before Ferrell continued, “We said, ‘No,’ we want to be serious tonight. Why? Because it’s a serious night.”

Wiig proceeded to jokingly call out the Golden Globes because “they knew just what to do to get what they wanted: play our favorite song. We look ridiculous.”

“Like a couple of J-Holes,” Ferrell quipped. “The Golden Globes have not changed.”

After the nominees were revealed for the awards category, Ferrell went on to note that “it smells like hot sushi in here. Am I the only one? It’s hot.”

The year, the Golden Globes menu was in collaboration with Nobu Restaurants and chef Nobu Matsuhisa. It featured salmon tartar with caviar in wasabi soy, yellowtail jalapeño, a trio of assorted traditional nigiri and more – which is perhaps why Ferrell noted that the room smelled like sushi.

The 81st annual Golden Globes, hosted by comedian Jo Koy, were held at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Jan. 7. The full winners list can be found here.

