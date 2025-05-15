Who Is Andry Hernández Romero?

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is under intense scrutiny after she declined to publicly confirm whether a gay makeup artist Andry Hernández Romero, who disappeared into an infamous Salvadoran prison by the Trump administration, was dead or alive, as per a report.

During a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) pressed Noem repeatedly about Hernández Romero’s fate, as per HuffPost. The makeup artist was sent two months ago to El Salvador’s Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo (CECOT), without charge or trial, according to the report.

What Happened During the Homeland Security Hearing?

Noem responded to Garcia’s queries, saying, “This individual is in El Salvador, and the appeal would be best made to the president, and to the government, of El Salvador,” quoted HuffPost.

While, Garcia kept pushing, asking Noem to request a “proof-of-life” for Hernández Romero from the government of El Salvador, according to the report. But, Noem bluntly said, “This is not under my jurisdiction,” quoted HuffPost.

However, US president Donald Trump had previously admitted that his administration has the ability to check on its detainees in CECOT, as per the report.

Why Was He Sent to CECOT?

Hernández Romero was allegedly accused of being a gang member by the Trump administration, maybe because of his tattoos, and the assessment of a disgraced former police officer working for a US private prison company, reported HuffPost.

However, his attorney, Lindsay Toczylowski had said last month, “He’s not in a gang. He’s a makeup artist who worked at Miss Venezuela,” adding, “His social media is full of beauty queens. The only crowns he touches are made of rhinestones,” as quoted in the report.

