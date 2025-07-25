Kristin Cabot, formerly Astronomer’s Chief People Officer, resigned following a viral incident at a Coldplay concert in July 2025. This follows the earlier resignation of CEO Andy Byron who was put on leave right after the viral incident. Both departures followed an internal review at Astronomer regarding their conduct.

The company confirmed to CNBC that she had left, stating, “Kristin Cabot is no longer with Astronomer; she has resigned.” The resignation came a week after the kiss-cam video went viral.

Her leadership profile was quickly removed from the company website, and neither Cabot nor Byron issued personal public statements.

In the wake of these departures, Astronomer’s interim CEO, Pete DeJoy, publicly addressed the unusual attention the company faced. In a statement posted earlier this week, DeJoy acknowledged the situation, saying:

“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies—let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world—ever encounter. The spotlight has been unusual and surreal for our team and, while I would never have wished for it to happen like this, Astronomer is now a household name”.DeJoy emphasized Astronomer’s resilience and focus, thanking the team for their commitment and assuring customers, “We won’t let you down”.

Kristin Cabot and then-CEO Andy Byron were seen together at a Coldplay concert’s Jumbotron, popularly referred to as the ‘kiss cam’. As the camera lingered, the duo were seen embracing and quickly ducked from the screen. Coldplay’s lead singer Chris Martin remarked from stage, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy,” sparking online speculation and social media frenzy.Founded in 2018 and headquartered in New York, Astronomer specializes in data operations and the commercialization of open-source workflow software. In May 2025, the company closed a $93 million funding round led by Bain Ventures, with participation from Salesforce Ventures and several other investors.