Kristin Chenoweth took a non-traditional route when picking her wedding attire.

On Saturday (2 September), the 55-year-old Broadway star married 41-year-old Josh Bryant during a ceremony in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by 140 guests, according to People. Following the nuptials, the outlet took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos of the happy couple. In the caption, Chenoweth explained how she never expected to tie the knot with anyone.

“I have been a self-proclaimed bachelorette my whole life,” she told People. “I was never going to get married. I even got engaged before and couldn’t do it. Until I met Josh. Then I was like, ‘Why would I ever let this guy go?’ I’m so blessed.”

Because she has always led an independent life, it was this reason that Chenoweth decided on an unorthodox wedding gown for the nuptials – or in this case, two. The Descendants star donned two dresses for the occasion, the first being a Pamella Roland strapless design, adorned with pearl flowers and a standout bow in the back. Underneath the skirt, Chenoweth wore a sheer Chanel slip.

Speaking to People, she noted: “Simple and elegant. I never thought I’d get married, so I went very non-traditional with the gown. I love it.”

“I didn’t want to wear white,” she added.

During the wedding celebration, Chenoweth opted for an outfit change but stuck with a Pamella Roland original. She switched to a shorter dress, with bow detail on the neckline, and swapped her heels for a comfy pair of Nike sneakers. The singer’s outfit resembled the venue’s decor, emphasising its pale pink and peach accents.

Meanwhile, her husband sported a gray suit with a flower lapel.

“Without having to even ask Kristin, I knew that the theme would probably be pink oriented in some way,” Bryant confessed to People.

Chenoweth and Bryant first met in 2016 at her niece’s wedding, where his band – Backroad Anthem – performed during the reception. Two years later, Bryant’s group once again took the stage at Chenoweth’s nephew’s wedding, and they finally sparked up a romance. However, Chenoweth initially had fears about their 14-year age gap.

“Josh is 14 years younger than me, and I thought that was ridiculous,” Chenoweth told People about her thought process at the start of their relationship. “I’m never going to do that in my life, ever. But he’s made me feel very confident and beautiful and loved at any age.”

Bryant also didn’t hold back when he detailed all the qualities that he loves about Chenoweth. Between her kind heart and unconditional care for others, he explained how he found it easy to fall in love with the Tony award winner.

“Kristin has so many amazing qualities that I love and I could just go on and on,” he proclaimed.