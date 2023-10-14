KSI and Tommy Fury finally meet on a huge night of boxing action in Manchester on Saturday. The YouTube star steps up in class when he takes on ‘TNT’, younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who is looking to follow up a comfortable points win over arch-rival Jake Paul back in February. ‘The Nightmare’ KSI insists he has little fear of Fury, despite his professional boxing pedigree and is out to cause a major shock at the AO Arena tonight.

The two have been verballing sparring on social media for months but now must do their talking inside the ring. The same also goes for Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, with a deeply personal feud getting even more bitter during a chaotic press conference earlier this week, with Paul appearing to have been cut after Danis threw a microphone at his face. The popular Salt Papi will meet Slim in another massive clash in this format of the sport. King Kenny is up against Anthony Taylor, too.

Arguably the biggest crossover event the sport has ever had, it’s expected to be a massive night of action. Follow KSI vs Tommy Fury live with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog below!