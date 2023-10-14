KSI and Tommy Fury finally meet on a huge night of boxing action in Manchester on Saturday. The YouTube star steps up in class when he takes on ‘TNT’, younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, who is looking to follow up a comfortable points win over arch-rival Jake Paul back in February. ‘The Nightmare’ KSI insists he has little fear of Fury, despite his professional boxing pedigree and is out to cause a major shock at the AO Arena tonight.
The two have been verballing sparring on social media for months but now must do their talking inside the ring. The same also goes for Logan Paul and Dillon Danis, with a deeply personal feud getting even more bitter during a chaotic press conference earlier this week, with Paul appearing to have been cut after Danis threw a microphone at his face. The popular Salt Papi will meet Slim in another massive clash in this format of the sport. King Kenny is up against Anthony Taylor, too.
Arguably the biggest crossover event the sport has ever had, it’s expected to be a massive night of action. Follow KSI vs Tommy Fury live with Standard Sport’s dedicated fight blog below!
Live updates
KSI vs Fury: King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor
Round 4: Kenny has a point removed for excessive holding. Lots and lots of grabbing here.
For those who rememeber Lawrence Okolie vs Chris Billam Smith – with apologies to bother fighters for the comparision – you’ll know what I’m talking about…
Round 3: Not the most entertaining of fights, Kenny trying to hold off the far more active Taylor.
Round 2: Taylor starts brightly and Kenny looks rocked but does well to hold on, using his size well.
Round 1: Taylor trying to close the distance, working very hard but not actually landing much.
Racing through the card now!
KSI vs Fury: Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate
My Mate Nate wins!
Nunes probably did more damage but a close call either way. He hung in well despite taking problems to the body and was the more active.
Round 4: Both fighters running on empty towards there so we go to the judges.
Nunes probably inflicted more damage!
Round 3: Nunes’s body shots paying off here, with My Mate Nate dropping his guard.
Nunes could really step on the gas in the last round!
Round 2: My Mate Nate struggling to get his shots away. It remains very cagey, with both fighters seemingly wary of opening up.
Round 1: A lot more serious a contest. Cagey starts, Nunes with some spiteful body shots but My Mate Nate starting to find success at range.