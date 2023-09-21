The owner of Kulhad Pizza addressed the NSFW video showing a couple in a comprising position after it went viral, and he blames an Instagram scam for tarnishing his reputation.

The owners of Kulhad Pizza became the center of social media discussions after a video featuring a couple in bed surfaced recently. The video was alleged to belong to Sehaj Arora, who owns the eatery, and his wife, which the former has now denied and filed a complaint with the police.

Kulhad Pizza owner addresses viral video of a couple

In a statement issued to True Scoop, the owner of the Kulhad Pizza, Sehaj, debunked the NSFW video of a couple that was alleged to be him and his wife.

The Indian pizza place is based in Jalandhar, Punjab, and the restaurant owner claimed that he was blackmailed by scammers on Instagram recently.

He said he received the inappropriate video of a random couple in his DMs 15 days ago and the fraudster demanded certain “payment” if the restaurant owner didn’t want the clip to be leaked. Sehaj and his wife’s faces were allegedly morphed into the video, which he says is “fake” and could possibly be AI-generated.

He said he brought this to the attention of the local police and had even filed an FIR, but nothing was done about it. The NSFW clip surfaced a couple of days later and went viral in an instant.

Man urges everyone to delete the NSFW clip

Sehaj said the video was completely “fake” before requesting people to not share it with one another.

The restaurant owner said he and his wife welcomed their child only a couple of days ago and the new mother isn’t aware of the leaked clip allegedly featuring her face.

He urged social media users to delete the video as it’s still making the rounds and its extended presence on the Internet could cause unrepairable damage to his family and marriage.

The owner of Kulhad Pizza concluded his statement by saying he’s determined to have the video deleted by the means of law.

Social media isn’t new to NSFW videos especially in the age of AI when anything can be re-created conveniently and made to look convincing.

However, we urge you to report inappropriate content such as the one we’ve discussed in this article to save others from the trauma.

Here’s how you can report the video on different platforms.

To report the video on X, formerly Twitter, follow the steps below:

Navigate to the post you’d like to report. Tap the icon located at the top. Select Report X.

How to report on Facebook:

Go to the post you want to report. Tap in the top right of the post. Tap Find Support or Report Post. To give feedback, tap the option that best describes how this post goes against Community. Standards. Tap Next. Click submit.

Follow the below steps to report on Instagram: