Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are two of the biggest stars in South Indian cinema. The two have had similar journeys as they come from non-filmy backgrounds and have become stars because of their sheer hard work and talent. They are finally working together in the highly anticipated Telugu-language romantic comedy film titled Kushi.

Ever since its announcement, fans of both actors have been going gaga as it’s their first collaboration together. Earlier this month, a BTS video of the title song of ‘Kushi’ dropped on the internet and it was widely shared online. It showcased some cute moments between the two. Today, the makers have released the much-awaited trailer of the film.

Kushi Trailer Out Now

Today, the makers of Kushi dropped the two-minute and 45 seconds long trailer on the internet. It stars with some stunning visuals of Kashmir and we are introduced to the characters played by Vijay and Samantha. Throughout the trailer, we see the cute courtship between the two and eventually, we realize that it’s the story of two lovers coming from different worlds. But what makes it unique is that we get a glimpse of what happens after they get married as cracks start to appear in their relationship. Overall, the trailer promises an interesting and light-hearted film that talks about some important issues in life.

Check out the trailer:

About Kushi

Kushi is written and directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the banner Mythri Movie Makers. The film stars Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Lakshmi, Rohini, Ali, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Srikanth Iyengar. The music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab and Murali G has shot the film; Prawin Pudi served as the editor. It is slated to release theatrically on 1 September.

Vijay Deverakonda And Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from Kushi, Vijay is doing two films with Gowtam Tinnanuri titled VD12 and VD13 that is part of one story. Samantha, on the other hand, is acting in a Bilingual film called Chennai Story. The film is directed by Philip John and is planned to release in Summer 2023.

