Kuwait Finance House (KFH) announces a net profit of KD 168.1 million for the first quarter of 2025 for shareholders, representing an increase of 3.2 percent compared to the same period last year, said KFH Chairman Hamad Al-Marzouq.

In a statement Tuesday, the KFH chairman said that the earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 reached 9.77 fils; an increase of 3.1 pct compared to the same period last year.

Net financing income for the first quarter of the year reached KD 318.9 million; an increase of 21.1 pct compared to the same period last year, he added.

Al-Marzouq stated that KFH`s Q1 2025 growth in key financial indicators demonstrates the successful execution of the strategy approved by the bank`s Board of Directors.

He further noted that this performance, achieved despite a complex operating environment and market shifts driven by regional and global economic developments, underscores the strength of KFH`s comprehensive and integrated business model. (en

