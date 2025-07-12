Kuwait City: Reaffirming its commitment to building a more efficient, attractive, and globally competitive market that meets investor ambitions and aligns with international best practices, the Kuwaiti capital market apparatus has launched part two of the third phase of its comprehensive market development program (MD 3.2).

This phase included a series of core initiatives aimed at strengthening the operational and regulatory infrastructure as well as expanding the range of products and services in the Kuwaiti capital market. Led by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and in collaboration with the Central Bank of Kuwait, local banks, investment firms and brokerage companies, Boursa Kuwait and the Kuwait Clearing Company (KCC) delivered a variety of transformative products, services and infrastructure enhancements, including the introduction of the Central Counterparty (CCP) framework, which reduces risks and provides guarantees to advance clearing and settlement processes in line with international standards.

Among the other enhancements are cash settlements through local banks and the Central Bank of Kuwait’s KASSIP system; the upgrade of brokerage firms’ operating models to ‘Qualified Broker’ status, marking a significant step forward in market structure; and the introduction of sub-account numbers under omnibus accounts, which will strengthen transparency and oversight.

In addition, the technical environment and IT infrastructure have been fully prepared and upgraded, with comprehensive testing conducted with all relevant parties in preparation for the listing and trading of Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and fixed-income instruments, including bonds and sukuk. Legislative updates for these products are expected to be introduced later.

This milestone represents one of the most significant transformations in the market’s history since the privatization of Kuwait’s stock exchange. It aims to reshape the regulatory and operational infrastructure of the market, paving the way for the introduction of new instruments and investment products that will deepen market liquidity, enhance its breadth and reinforce its role as a strategic driver of national economic growth.

Commenting on this achievement, Boursa Kuwait Chairman Mr. Bader Nasser Al-Kharafi affirmed that these developments represent a pivotal milestone in the continued advancement of Kuwait’s capital market, reinforcing its position and competitiveness on both regional and international levels. He highlighted that this achievement also reflects Boursa Kuwait’s steadfast commitment to supporting the State’s ambitious vision of establishing Kuwait as a leading regional financial center that attracts investment, while working in close partnership with all stakeholders to implement a comprehensive strategic roadmap that accelerates market development and enhances its contribution to national economic growth.

“We greatly value the remarkable efforts that have driven the various phases of the Market Development Program for Kuwait’s capital market, a reflection of the power of constructive cooperation between the public and private sectors, which stands as a national model for realizing economic objectives and development ambitions rooted in innovation and professionalism,” Al-Kharafi said.

“This collaboration has played a vital role in advancing market infrastructure and introducing sophisticated products and services that promote a more transparent and dynamic investment environment. These efforts are essential to attracting capital, generating added value for the national economy, and supporting the diversification of income sources,” he added.

Al-Kharafi concluded by extending his sincere thanks to all parties who contributed to this achievement, saying: “I would like to express my deep appreciation to the Central Bank of Kuwait, the Capital Markets Authority, and Kuwait Clearing Company for their continued support, which has played a vital role in strengthening market stability and enhancing its standards of transparency and governance. I also commend the cooperation of our partners in the financial sector, who remain a cornerstone in the ongoing development of Kuwait’s capital market. Boursa Kuwait remains committed to providing an exceptional investment experience for all market participants and continuing the joint efforts to reinforce Kuwait’s position as a leading financial hub in the region.”

Boursa Kuwait led the efforts to prepare the market’s infrastructure for the launch of this latest phase, which represents a significant operational milestone for the bourse and the capital market apparatus. The exchange was instrumental in implementing the technical framework in MD 3.2, as it continued upgrading the trading system, which will support the introduction of new products, strengthen market integration, and lay the foundation for future offerings such as derivatives. The upgrades also highlight the market’s readiness to broaden its range of investment instruments and align its regulatory framework with world-class standards.

“The launch of this phase reflects our unwavering commitment to developing an advanced, efficient trading environment that meets the highest international standards,” stated Boursa Kuwait’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mohammed Saud Al-Osaimi. “It is the product of close collaboration across the capital market apparatus and represents a key step in expanding the depth, transparency and resilience of Kuwait’s capital market.”

“Alongside the enhanced capacity of our technical systems to introduce advanced financial instruments, MD 3.2 represents a major milestone in Boursa Kuwait’s efforts to build a more diverse, robust and efficient financial market, underscoring our readiness to advance to the next stage once the relevant rules and regulations are in place, enabling both the public and private sectors to utilize flexible, effective financing solutions that drive sustainable economic growth,” he added.

Al-Osaimi concluded his statement by saying, “We take great pride in our ability to translate our strategic vision into tangible operational achievements that demonstrate the strong collaboration and alignment of roles across all components of our capital market. Boursa Kuwait remains committed to working closely with our partners at the Central Bank of Kuwait, the Capital Markets Authority, Kuwait Clearing Company and all stakeholders in the financial sector to further enhance market readiness, attract greater domestic and foreign capital and solidify Kuwait’s position as a leading financial center in the region.”

The launch of MD 3.2 marks a significant step in strengthening Kuwait’s capital market and reinforcing its position as a leading financial hub regionally and internationally. It builds on a comprehensive reform journey aimed at broadening the range of investment products, improving the efficiency of the operational infrastructure and applying the highest standards of governance and transparency to meet investor expectations and enhance the appeal of the Kuwaiti capital market.

This milestone reflects the successful realization of a strategic vision to build a resilient, secure and transparent capital market that enables issuers to access diverse financing tools and provides investors with more stable and varied opportunities.

The capital market apparatus remains committed to advancing infrastructure development and enhancing the investment environment, contributing to the national economy, advancing the UN’s sustainable development goals and solidifying Kuwait’s position as a pioneering financial center in the region and a destination of choice for capital from across the globe.

About Boursa Kuwait:

The establishment of Boursa Kuwait in 2014 marked the first step in the privatization project of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, which was founded in 1977 as the first exchange in the Gulf Cooperation Council region and was reorganized in 1983 as an independent financial institution. The transitional phase began in 2016, with Boursa Kuwait officially assuming the responsibilities and operations of the Kuwait Stock Exchange, replacing it with an official license in the same year after the successful completion of the transitional phase. This ensured that Boursa Kuwait developed the infrastructure and operated according to best practices and international standards. It commenced the creation of an advanced, reliable trading platform built on efficiency, credibility, and transparency to serve all asset classes with a focus on the interests of traders and the national economy.

Boursa Kuwait has undertaken various market reforms as part of its comprehensive plans to enhance it in several stages. It succeeded in introducing innovative investment tools, enhancing transparency, and restructuring the market to increase its liquidity and competitiveness, based on its mission-focused strategy, which emphasizes developing the market to meet international standards. The company’s developmental and improvement efforts have also contributed to the reclassification of the Kuwait market as an «emerging market» among key global index providers, enhancing Kuwait’s position as a leading regional financial center.

In a pioneering step in Kuwait’s privatization field, the privatization of Boursa Kuwait was successful, conducted in two stages. The first stage was in February 2019 when a consortium of Kuwaiti investment companies and a global exchange operator won the privatization bid, acquiring a 44% stake in the company.

In December 2019, the privatization process was completed through the public offering of a 50% stake owned by the Capital Markets Authority to Kuwaiti citizens, with the offering oversubscribed by more than 850%. Boursa Kuwait is listed on the «Premier Market» under the name «Boursa».

