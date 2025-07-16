AL manager Aaron Boone selected Brent Rooker, Randy Arozarena, and Jonathan Aranda, while NL skipper Dave Roberts countered with Pete Alonso, Kyle Stowers, and Kyle Schwarber. ALSO READ: Hank Aaron’s iconic 715th homer recreated in a touching tribute
After Rooker homered twice and Stowers hit one, Schwarber delivered the knockout – crushing all three of his swings for home runs to give the NL a 4-3 lead. Aranda’s 0-for-3 round sealed the NL victory.
The NL previously jumped ahead early, with Ketel Marte’s two-run double and Pete Alonso’s three-run homer fueling a 6-0 lead. Corbin Carroll added a solo shot to cap the sixth.But the AL stormed back in the seventh, sparked by Brent Rooker’s three-run homer and Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI groundout. In the ninth, Steven Kwan tied the game with an infield single off Edwin Díaz, forcing the new swing-off tiebreaker format.
Paul Skenes impressed in his All-Star Game start, striking out two in a clean first inning. The win marks the NL’s second All-Star Game victory in three years after losing nine straight from 2013 to 2021.
With fireworks, power, and the unexpected, the night ended with Schwarber swinging the NL to a thrilling and historic win.