In a dramatic twist to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, the National League edged the American League 4-3 in the first-ever ‘swing-off’ at Atlanta’s Truist Park on Tuesday night. Tied 6-6 after nine innings, both leagues turned to a Home Run Derby-style showdown to decide the winner – each team sending out three hitters for three swings apiece.AL manager Aaron Boone selected Brent Rooker, Randy Arozarena, and Jonathan Aranda, while NL skipper Dave Roberts countered with Pete Alonso, Kyle Stowers, and Kyle Schwarber.

After Rooker homered twice and Stowers hit one, Schwarber delivered the knockout – crushing all three of his swings for home runs to give the NL a 4-3 lead. Aranda’s 0-for-3 round sealed the NL victory.

The NL previously jumped ahead early, with Ketel Marte’s two-run double and Pete Alonso’s three-run homer fueling a 6-0 lead. Corbin Carroll added a solo shot to cap the sixth.But the AL stormed back in the seventh, sparked by Brent Rooker’s three-run homer and Bobby Witt Jr.’s RBI groundout. In the ninth, Steven Kwan tied the game with an infield single off Edwin Díaz, forcing the new swing-off tiebreaker format.

Paul Skenes impressed in his All-Star Game start, striking out two in a clean first inning. The win marks the NL’s second All-Star Game victory in three years after losing nine straight from 2013 to 2021.

With fireworks, power, and the unexpected, the night ended with Schwarber swinging the NL to a thrilling and historic win.

