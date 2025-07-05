Kyle Walker has joined newly promoted Burnley. Carl Recine/Getty Images

Burnley have signed Kyle Walker from Manchester City on a two-year deal.

ESPN reported on Friday that the move was close and that it could be worth as much as £5 million to City if certain performance-related bonuses are met.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Walker said. “When I spoke to Scott and heard about his plans for next season, it was an opportunity I jumped at. He’s done an amazing job here, guiding the Club back to the Premier League with a 100-point haul, and now we’re looking forward, together, at being back in the greatest league in the world.

“Burnley had a tremendous campaign last season, built on an incredible defensive record, and I can’t wait to come in and add my experience and quality to what looks an exciting squad.”

The 35-year-old had not featured for City since January. He spent the second half of last season on loan at AC Milan, although the Italian giants decided against making his move permanent.

Walker was omitted from Pep Guardiola’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup. He still has a year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

The right-back has been linked with moves to Fenerbahce and Everton but he’s prioritised a move to a Premier League club this summer as he looks to stay in contention for a place in the England squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Burnley, managed by Walker’s former Tottenham teammate Scott Parker, secured promotion back to the top-flight last season.

Information from ESPN’s Rob Dawson was included in this report.