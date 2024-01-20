KYLE Walker made a mortifying blunder during a secret hotel rendezvous with Lauryn Goodman before his second lovechild was born, it is claimed.

The Man City star is alleged to have accidentally called Lauryn by his wife’s name in bed on the night they conceived a baby.

Walker had travelled to London to undergo a groin operation as he faced a race for fitness in a bid to make Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad.

But before the op on October 4 2022, the star enjoyed a secret rendezvous with Lauryn behind long-suffering wife Annie’s back.

The hotel romp saw Lauryn fall pregnant with his second love child to her — a girl born in July last year.

Now, the Man City ace is alleged to have told Lauryn he loved her during the tryst in London’s Four Seasons hotel, reports the Mirror.

The player and Lauryn already had a son, Kairo, three, born following a brief relationship when the footballer had split from childhood sweetheart Annie.

Despite the affair breaking apart his marriage to wife Annie Kilner, a pal says Lauryn meant nothing to the footballer.

She told the Mirror: “It was effectively just a very, very quick fleeting thing while he was in the area.

“Yes, things happened a few times but there were no ­feelings, and certainly no romance.”

Speaking to The Sun on Sunday, Lauryn previously revealed she made secret visits to Manchester so Kyle could see Kairo under his wife’s nose.

But it was during these covert meetups – which included a trip to a petting zoo and football sessions in the garden with Kairo – that the pair became close again.

Lauryn then fell pregnant and gave birth to a daughter last summer but she claims Kyle repeatedly denied the girl was his.

Left with no other choice and desperate to move forward “like adults”, she broke the news to Annie on December 27.

She said: “I don’t think Annie wanted to believe it was true, which is understandable.

“She kept asking for proof so I showed her the DNA test but even then she doubted it was real until I pointed out my daughter’s name on the paperwork.”

As the women chatted they realised the England defender had lied to them both.

Lauryn says: “She was asking all sorts of questions. I said, ‘I don’t want to hurt you,’ but she insisted on seeing photos, getting details.

“I showed her one of Kyle and Kairo playing football together.

“I know he has got photos of our kids up at Manchester City, I’ve met him lots of times since Kairo was born too. He has met his daughter.”

Walker was later kicked out of the Cheshire home he shared with his wife and three sons.

He is now renting a luxury £8,000-a-month apartment in nearby Hale, Cheshire.

Annie announced last week she was separating from Walker after two years of marriage.

It was confirmed hours later that Kyle is the father of Lauryn’s daughter.

The couple met as teenagers in their home city of Sheffield.

But their troubles began after he made a £50million move from Tottenham to Manchester City in 2017.

In 2019 it emerged he had romped with Ex On The Beach star Laura Brown in his Bentley.

Model Annie kicked him out but gave him another chance.

But he was then exposed for breaking Covid rules by hosting a £2,200 orgy with two hookers.

Last March, the City star was seen on CCTV exposing himself in a bar and snogging a woman.

