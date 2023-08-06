Bratz announced its first-ever celebrity collaboration on Tuesday.

MGA Entertainment tapped Kylie Jenner to create six collectible mini Bratz in her likeness.

Loyal Bratz fans have questioned the brand’s choice to partner with Jenner.

Toy brand Bratz is capitalizing on the world’s renewed obsession with dolls in a new collaboration with one of the most recognizable women in the world.

Bratz tapped Kylie Jenner for its first-ever celebrity doll since the brand’s debut 2001 debut. The release consists of six Bratz Mini dolls modeled after Jenner in some of her signature outfits with an accessory to complete the look, according to a Tuesday release from Bratz manufacturer MGA Entertainment.

“This is a seminal moment in Bratz history to join forces with Kylie Jenner as the brand’s first-ever celebrity collaboration,” Bratz creative director Jasmin Larian said in the release. “Kylie truly embodies everything Bratz has stood for since its inception 22 years ago — from being disruptive and rebellious to energetic and expressive.”

Some fans of the doll brand didn’t approve of its choice to collaborate with Jenner — a white woman — for dolls that are particularly popular among Black children and other children of color.

Bratz recently announced a collaboration with Kylie Jenner.

“I’m Latina and I always played with Bratz growing up because I saw myself in Yasmin,” one X user said. “I’ve honestly never met a (woman of color) who didn’t identify more with Bratz when they were growing up!!”

Representatives for Jenner and MGA Entertainment did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment made outside of regular work hours.

Bratz was first pitched as “bratty teens” by former Mattel designer Carter Bryant over 20 years ago, according to W Magazine. The “Bratz Pack” was a racially diverse group of dolls with ethnically ambiguous features, unlike its Barbie competitor at that time.

The dolls are known for their full lips, made-up faces, and edgy outfits. Bratz dolls dominated the toy industry in its first five years, grossing $2 billion in sales in their first five years on shelves.

Their popularity inspired live-action and animated movies, video games, and fashion collaborations. Now, loyal fans are questioning why MGA Entertainment chose the reality star-turned-beauty mogul for its latest venture instead of a Black woman.

The official Instagram announcement has been hit with a barrage of negative comments. Some say the move is “just another Kardashian cash grab.”

“I can’t think of anyone more undeserving and uninspired to make a Bratz line with,” one user commented.

“I have been a fan of Bratz since childhood and I’ve always wanted my own Bratz doll,” Jenner said in the news release.

“I have loved every step of the process this past year in creating these dolls alongside the Bratz team. I’m so excited they are here!” she continued.