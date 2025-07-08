The life of former Union Minister and one of BJP’s strongest voices has come full circle as Smriti Irani returns to the silver screen, reprising her beloved character ‘Tulsi’ in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The past year has been a tumultuous journey for Irani, who went from holding crucial positions such as Education Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet to facing a humiliating defeat at the hands of Gandhi family loyalist Kishori Lal Sharma in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“In contributing to this next chapter, I hope to honour the legacy of Kyunki-and help shape a future where India’s creative industries aren’t just celebrated, but truly empowered,” said Irani as she started he new journey.

While Irani had earlier revealed that the reboot of the daily soap was delayed due to her responsibilities in Parliament, her return to the iconic show has now sparked speculation about her future in Indian politics. While buzz is high over Irani’s return to acting, she has not issued any statement or update on whether she plans to step away from her political career for the silver screen.

Tulsi returns to screens after her time in Parliament

The show, which became a part of everyday routine for many, is returning with the original cast, including Smriti Irani, who became a household name with her character Tulsi, and Amar Upadhyay as Mihir Virani. It will start from July 29.

“In the 25 years since, I’ve straddled two powerful platforms—media and public policy—each with its own impact, each demanding a different kind of commitment. Today, I stand at a crossroads where experience meets emotion, and creativity meets conviction. I return not just as an actor, but as someone who believes in the power of storytelling to spark change, preserve culture, and build empathy,” said Irani in a statement.

From being a Miss India finalist to joining and gaining nationwide attention as Tulsi, Irani joined BJP in 2003. In 2004 she was appointed at the VP of Maharashtra Youth Wing. However, not many knew her for her political career back then, her significant success was in 2019 when she became a Member of the Parliament. Smriti won against Rahul Gandhi with a margin of 55,000 votes. Smriti is also one of the youngest cabinet members. Audience love her for her leadership qualities.Delay due to political career

Recently, the actress-politician disclosed in an interview that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 was originally scheduled for 2014, but she left it early to serve the country as a cabinet minister.She further went on to share that she had walked out of a film starring Rishi Kapoor after winning the elections, “There were two projects that I had walked away from. One was a movie that I was doing with the late Rishi Kapoor, and another one was Kyunki 2. The set was ready, but there was a phone call from the Prime Minister’s office that you had to take an oath. So, I walked away from both of them. I remember Rishi Kapoor telling me to leave now because to serve your country is a greater service than just doing a movie or doing television.”

Big election loss and praise for Rahul Gandhi

Smriti Irani who is known for her aggressive attacking stance on the Opposition was seen with a softening stance when in a podcast, the BJP leader shared her insights on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s evolving political strategies. She suggested that Gandhi believes he has “tasted success” and is now engaging in a different style of political maneuvering. Irani pointed out that when Gandhi discusses caste issues or appears in Parliament wearing a white T-shirt, he is fully aware of the message it conveys to the youth. Calculated Moves and Political Messaging Irani claimed that Gandhi’s actions are calculated to appeal to specific demographics. She cautioned against underestimating Gandhi, stating, “So we shouldn’t be under the misconception about his actions – whether you find them good, bad, or childish – they are a different kind of politics.” According to Irani, these moves are part of a broader strategy to maintain his relevance in Indian politics.

While Irani was termed as the ‘giant slayer’ for defeating Rahul Gandhi from Congress’ stronghold, Amethi, but the fate was changed in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma was managed to unseat Irani by a substantial margin of 1.67 lakh votes, leading to the exit of Irani from Modi 3.0.