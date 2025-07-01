The family of Jessica McLaughlin — a young woman who they say was violently attacked by her 7-Eleven manager, leaving her on life support — is getting ready to say their last goodbyes.

More than a week later, police are still searching for the woman suspected in the alleged attack at the Los Angeles convenience store.

Authorities say an argument spurred the incident, and now family members say they are set to take McLaughlin off life support.

The 24-year-old went to work on June 24 at the 7-Eleven store in the 5700 block of Melrose Avenue, Sean McLaughlin said in a GoFundMe post set up to help pay for his sister’s funeral expenses.

An unidentified manager attacked the young woman inside the store, her family alleges. The Los Angeles Police Department responded shortly after 2 p.m. after a report of battery and found an unconscious woman. A 911 caller said the fight started out as an argument between the two women.

McLaughlin’s manager attacked her after the argument, according to her family, based on a witness who saw the attack and spoke to police.

“She held her down, sat on top of her, and didn’t let her breathe,” Sean McLaughlin wrote in the post about the unnamed manager.

Clancey McLaughlin told news station KTLA that his daughter’s brain was deprived of oxygen for more than 10 minutes.

“She’s basically declared brain dead now,” he said.

He claimed that the suspect bullied his daughter at work and that she pulled her by the hair as McLauglin was leaving work on the the day of the attack.

Her family said McLaughlin collapsed after she was able to get free from her attacker. She told her co-workers to call 911, saying she couldn’t breathe.

The 911 caller told the Los Angeles Fire Department that McLaughlin was unconscious and someone had performed CPR on her but that she did not revive.

She was taken to the hospital in grave condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. Officer Kevin Peres, an LAPD spokesperson, said the department had no update about the ongoing investigation as of Tuesday.

In a statement, 7-Eleven said the employee involved in the fight had been fired and they were cooperating with police in their investigation.

“Our hearts are with those impacted during this difficult time,” the company said in a statement.

McLaughlin’s family said she was an innocent victim, according to the GoFundMe post.

Her family said she never regained consciousness and suffered severe brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

“Her brain had stopped functioning. After getting second opinions and doing everything we could, we have to make the impossible decision to let her go,” Sean McLaughlin said.

“Now we’re trying to give her the goodbye she deserves. We want to give her a beautiful service — something that honors who she was and how deeply she was loved.”

Family members said they planned to take McLaughlin off life support on Wednesday.

Los Angeles Times staff reporter Libor Jany contributed to this report.