LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump’s administration has assured local Olympic officials it is committed to supporting the successful hosting of the Summer Games in 2028 and the Winter Games in 2034, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO Sarah Hirshland said.

Trump issued a directive earlier this month banning citizens from 12 countries from entering the U.S. as part of an immigration crackdown he said was needed to protect against “foreign terrorists” and other security threats.

Athletes and their coaches and families are exempt from the travel ban, however, and Hirshland said the Los Angeles Games in 2028 and Salt Lake City Winter Olympics six years later were a chance for the United States to bring people of all backgrounds together.

“It’s a great opportunity to welcome the world and to do it through the lens of sport,” Hirshland said on a call with reporters.

“We all believe that sport is a great unifier. It is a great environment to create common purpose, common values, to see great competition and sportsmanship.

“And we have every assurance from the administration that they will be great partners in helping ensure that we are a great host country.”

Hirshland said there was still plenty of work to do before the country is ready to host the events but was optimistic the U.S. would rise to the challenge.