L-tyrosine, also simply known as tyrosine, is an amino acid and a building block our bodies use to produce protein. Though our bodies make tyrosine from another amino acid called phenylalanine, it has become a popular and trendy dietary supplement due to a wide range of purported health benefits.

What are L-tyrosine Supplements?

Tyrosine supplements are slated with a wide range of cognitive benefits, particularly in stressful situations, as a memory aid, to help with sleep, lift moods, and boost motivation. There are also claims that it can be used to treat conditions such as depression and ADHD. It’s even been dubbed an “over-the-counter Adderall.”

Many of these benefits are fueled and spread via social media, such as TikTok, heightening the hype further with celebrity backers and its appearance in the trend “dopamine menus.”

But experts say that caution is needed when assessing many of these claims. Research to back them up is lacking, and studies focused on the effects of supplementing L-tyrosine thus far show mixed results, says Julia Zumpano, a registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic Center for Human Nutrition.

What L-tyrosine Supplements Are Used For

L-tyrosine is a component of important neurotransmitters like dopamine, norepinephrine, and epinephrine. It also plays an important role in the body’s production of melanin. The amino acid’s role in producing mood regulators means it could be associated with depression, for example. But studies investigating this have mostly included animals, says Zampano.

“Researchers think that this could be the case in humans, but that’s not for certain,” she says.

That applies to those who take it to alleviate stress as well. Studies suggest that supplementing with L-tyrosine may help improve cognition when under stress. That may be because when stressed, the body can’t make enough tyrosine. One study, published in 2013, found that taking L-tyrosine supplements helped improve participants’ memory when carrying out a mentally taxing challenge.

But the use of supplements to tackle stress is not recommended, according to another paper, and more research is needed.

Similarly, athletes often take L-tyrosine supplements because it is believed to boost performance and endurance, particularly in hot or cold conditions. Again, however, research has come up with mixed results, leaving its overall effectiveness unclear.

Zampano adds that, in general, there isn’t yet concrete data to definitely say whether people need to supplement with tyrosine or not.

“I would say, definitely, err on the side of caution,” she says, with more research needed to investigate many of L-tyrosine’s supposed benefits and also better understand the long-term effects of supplementation.

Potential Side Effects of Taking L-tyrosine Supplements

First and foremost, anyone concerned about any health-related symptoms or considering taking L-tyrosine supplements should consult a medical professional first, she says. That’s a recommendation that extends to other supplements as well.

“We know supplements are a huge industry, and not all of them are safe, so it’s very important to make sure you’re taking good, high-quality supplements that are third-party tested,” she says. “I think it’s important to understand what your purpose would be to take it, since we can make it on our own,” she adds.

Some people with a serious health condition called phenylketonuria, which means their bodies cannot process phenylalanine, may have to take supplements, though this is not part of routine clinical practice, as its efficacy is unclear. Treatment for this condition usually involves a low phenylalanine diet and avoiding certain foods. But for most people, as our bodies make L-tyrosine, deficiencies are unlikely.

A wide range of foods are a source of L-tyrosine, including cheese, sesame seeds, meat and poultry, fish, some soy products, and nuts.

Though supplementing with L-tyrosine is generally considered safe, it can have side effects, particularly if someone consumes more than the recommended daily dose. Those effects can include headaches, insomnia, stomach upset, and vomiting.

“You could easily increase the tyrosine in your food sources and try to see if that helps,” Zampano says. “But I wouldn’t jump to supplements, especially not without guidance from a medical professional.”

This article is not offering medical advice and should be used for informational purposes only.

