Karen Bass says curfew for part of downtown area will take effect from 8pm local time (03:00 GMT Wednesday).

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass has announced a curfew for a small part of downtown Los Angeles amid protests against United States President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

The curfew will apply to an area of 1 square mile (2.6sq km) and be effect from 8pm on Tuesday to 6am on Wednesday, local time (03:00 GMT to 13:00 GMT Wednesday), Bass said during a news conference.

“Many businesses have now been affected or vandalised. Last night, there were 23 businesses that were looted, and I think if you drive through downtown LA, the graffiti is everywhere and has caused significant damages to businesses and a number of properties,” Bass said.

“So my message to you is: If you do not live or work in downtown LA, avoid the area. Law enforcement will arrest individuals who break the curfew and you will be prosecuted.”

Bass said she expects the curfew to remain in effect for several days, but stressed that the order only applies to a small portion of the city, which covers 502 square miles (1,300sq km).

“I think it is important to point this out, not to minimise the vandalism and violence that has taken place there – it has been significant – because it is extremely important to know that what is happening in this 1 square mile is not affecting the city,” Bass said.

“Some of the imagery of the protests and the violence gives the appearance that this is a city-wide crisis, and it is not.”

